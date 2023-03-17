President Droupadi Murmu on Friday sprang a “surprise” for a group of school students on Friday during her two-day maiden visit to Kerala.

On Friday morning, a group of school children was waiting on the road side waiting to see the President’s motorcade pass by as she was due to visit the ashram of Amritanandamayi, near Kollam.

When the children spotted the motorcade coming, they started to wave their hands and suddenly to their surprise, the vehicle in which the President was travelling came to a stop before them. Murmu then alighted from her vehicle and walked towards them, and took out chocolates from a bag and gave it to a few of the students, even as the security personnel surrounded her.

The President then bid goodbye to the children with folded hands and drove away.

She arrived in the state on Thursday evening and after her functions at Kochi, arrived in the state capital. On Friday morning, she made a quick visit to the Amritanadamayi Mutt near Kollam and it was on this trip she stopped and interacted with the children.

