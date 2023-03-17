INDIALIFESTYLE

President Murmu springs ‘sweet’ surprise on Kerala schoolkids

NewsWire
0
0

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday sprang a “surprise” for a group of school students on Friday during her two-day maiden visit to Kerala.

On Friday morning, a group of school children was waiting on the road side waiting to see the President’s motorcade pass by as she was due to visit the ashram of Amritanandamayi, near Kollam.

When the children spotted the motorcade coming, they started to wave their hands and suddenly to their surprise, the vehicle in which the President was travelling came to a stop before them. Murmu then alighted from her vehicle and walked towards them, and took out chocolates from a bag and gave it to a few of the students, even as the security personnel surrounded her.

The President then bid goodbye to the children with folded hands and drove away.

She arrived in the state on Thursday evening and after her functions at Kochi, arrived in the state capital. On Friday morning, she made a quick visit to the Amritanadamayi Mutt near Kollam and it was on this trip she stopped and interacted with the children.

20230317-185803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    National Games round-up: Mallakhambh heroes help Maharashtra overtake Service, move up...

    SP accuses administration of ‘working for’ BJP in UP

    Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh may walk out of jail on...

    Political chemistry needed for winning polls, not arithmetic: Fadnavis