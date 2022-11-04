INDIA

President Murmu stresses on conserving Himalaya’s fragile ecology

NewsWire
0
0

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the Himalayas, its fragile ecology and flora and fauna are “our priceless heritage and we must conserve them for generations to come”.

She said Mizoram has the highest forest cover among all Indian states, providing an ideal home for extraordinary and rich biodiversity.

Addressing the Mizoram Assembly, the President said that India’s ties with the neighbours, especially in South-East Asia, are of high value to us. “India’s ‘Act East Policy’ places emphasis on the northeast for improving India’s ties with the extended neighbourhood in the Asia-Pacific region. Once an economic initiative, the policy has now gained strategic and cultural dimensions too.

“Mizoram benefits from, and also contributes to, the nation’s endeavour to engage with the neighbours in the region,” Murmu said.

Noting that the topography of the hilly region poses special challenges for development; the President said that yet Mizoram has done remarkably well on all parameters, especially when it comes to human development.

She said that connectivity is bound to be the biggest factor in realising the potential of such a region.

The development of village roads, highways and bridges not only helps in meeting the education and healthcare goals, but also unleashes economic opportunities.

Expressing her happiness, Murmu said that the Mizoram Assembly has played a pioneer role in going digital by adopting NeVA (National e-Vidhan Application).

She said that in Mizoram, women are an empowered lot in every sphere of life, be it sports, culture or business.

“There should be increased representation of women in public life particularly, among lawmakers in the state.”

After a two-day visit to Nagaland, the President came to Mizoram on Thursday and after attending a series of programmes, including addressing the 17th Convocation of the Mizoram University and the Mizoram assembly, on Friday she went to Sikkim capital Gangtok, where she would attend several events.

20221104-204005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bodh Gaya blast: NIA court hands 10 years’ jail to another...

    Nirupam meets Rahul Gandhi, discusses Maha politics

    Terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter, firing on

    Northern Army commander visits troops deployed on LoC in Kashmir