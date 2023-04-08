INDIA

President Murmu takes historic sortie in Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft in Assam

NewsWire
0
0

President Droupadi Murmu took a historic sortie in a Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam on Saturday.

She is now the third President and second woman President to undertake such a sortie.

As the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, the President, who is on a three-day visit to Assam, flew for approximately 30 minutes covering the Brahmaputra and Tezpur Valley with a view of Himalayas before returning to the Air Force Station.

An official statement mentioned that the aircraft was flown by Group Captain Naveen Kumar, Commanding Officer of the 106 Squadron.

The aircraft flew at a height of about 2 kilometers above sea level and at a speed of about 800 km per hour.

Later in the visitor’s book, she expressed her feelings by writing a brief note.

She wrote: “It was an exhilarating experience for me to fly in the mighty Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force. It is a matter of pride that India’s defence capabilities have expanded immensely to cover all the frontiers of land, air and sea. I congratulate the Indian Air Force and the entire team of Air Force Station Tezpur for organising this sortie.”

The President was also briefed on the operational capabilities of the aircraft and the Indian Air Force (IAF).

She expressed satisfaction on the operational preparedness of the IAF.

The President’s sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft is a part of her efforts to engage with the armed forces, as the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, the statement added.

20230408-124203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Assam CM mocks Rahul Gandhi by sharing parody video

    Manik Bhattacharya accused of receiving cut in admission fees of private...

    Four children found dead in Bihar’s Darbhanga

    Priyanka interacts with women in UP’s Chitrakoot