INDIA

President Murmu to attend ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ in MP’s Shahdol

NewsWire
0
0

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has decided to organise a mega event — Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas (tribal pride day), to mark the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on November 15.

President Droupadi Murmu will be the Chief Guest of the second edition of this programme which will be held in Shahdol.

The state’s Shahdol district has a sizeable number of tribal population.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that he has spoken to President Murmu, and “she has accepted Madhya Pradesh government’s invitation to grace the occasion”.

“It is a matter of privilege that President Murmu will be the chief guest for Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. The people of Madhya Pradesh are ready to welcome the President on this special occasion,” Chouhan said.

It would be Murmu’s first visit to Madhya Pradesh after becoming the President.

Madhya Pradesh has 46 recognised tribal communities and it comprises 21 per cent tribal population in the state.

Murmu had earlier visited the state capital Bhopal ahead of the presidential elections in July this year.

Notably, the BJP government in 2021 had organised a mega event — Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Bhopal, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

20221113-234004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bihar minister seeks clarification from DEOs over Friday weekly off in...

    MP Assembly pays tribute to Shankaracharya

    SL fisherman apprehended by Indian Coast Guard

    Aizawl to become 4th state capital in NE to have rail...