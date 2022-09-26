INDIA

President Murmu to inaugurate Mysuru’s grand Dusshera festivities

President Droupadi Murmu will on Monday inaugurate grand Dusshera festivities in Mysuru, where large-scale celebrations are taking place for the first time since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic two years ago.

The President will pay floral tributes to the state deity Chamundeshwari along with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other dignitaries.

The state government has organised an industrial exhibition, film festival, floral exhibition, food mela and a traditional Kushti competition.

The Mysuru Palace is being decked up with lighting arrangements..

The Hindu festival of Dusshera, Navratri and Vijayadashami celebrates good over evil. Hindu legend maintains that Goddess Chamundeshwari (Durga) killed the demon Mahishasura.

It is also said that Mahishasura is the demon whose slaying by the goddess gave the city name Mysuru.

The city of Mysuru has a long tradition of celebrating the Dusshera festival with pomp and grandeur following the fall of the Vijayanagara kingdom.

The Wodeyars of Mysuru formed a kingdom in southern parts of the Vijayanagara Empire and continued festivities.

The tradition was started initially by Raja Wodeyar in 1610 at Srirangapatna town.

