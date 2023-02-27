President Droupadi Murmu will formally inaugurate the National Cultural Festival in Bikaner on Monday.

She is scheduled to reach Bikaner at 3.25 p.m., and after the inauguration the President will depart for the national capital at 5.50 p.m.

Around 1,200 policemen have been deployed in the city as well as the Dr. Karni Singh Stadium as a security measure.

The President will reach Bikaner on board a special Air Force aircraft which will land at a the Air Force’s special airstrip.

At around 4 p.m., she will be joined by artistes from across the country.

While inaugurating the National Culture Festival here, the President will address the common people.

