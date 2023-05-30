President Droupadi Murmu will visit Chennai on June 15 to inaugurate a super specialty hospital in Guindy.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had personally called on President Murmu in New Delhi to request her to inaugurate the hospital.

The seven-storey 1,000-bed hospital has been built at a cost of Rs 230 crore in Chennai. The hospital will have all facilities including cardiothoracic surgery, neuro surgery, surgical gastroenterology, medical and surgical oncology, vascular surgery and urology.

The Chief Minister had announced the construction of the hospital on June 3, 2021 and its foundation stone was laid in March 2022.

