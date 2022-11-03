INDIA

President Murmu to visit Jagannath temple on Nov 10

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Jagannath temple in Odisha’s Puri on November 10, an official said on Thursday.

Murmu will arrive here on a two-day maiden visit to her home state (Odisha) on November 10.

“We have received an official communication regarding the President’s visit to Puri. She will visit Jagannath temple. We will have a district-level preparatory meeting for the proposed visit of the President on Friday,” said Puri Collector Samarth Verma.

After arriving here, the President is scheduled to visit Puri to seek obeisance of Lord Jagannath. She will stay for some time in Puri Raj Bhavan. Later, she will return to Bhubaneswar, where she will be accorded civic reception at Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar, official sources said.

The President will pay floral tribute at the statues of several veteran leaders and freedom fighters of Odisha in the capital city. The Odisha Governor will host a state banquet in her honour at Raj Bhavan on the night of November 10.

Next day, the President will visit Tapoban High School at Khandagiri, Government Girls High School, Uni-II, and Kuntala Kumari Sabat Tribal Girls Hostel.

Later in the day, she will visit Jaydev Bhawan and inaugurate Odia textbook for engineering and a portal (e-Kumbh) before flying back to Delhi.

