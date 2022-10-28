INDIA

President Murmu to visit Nagaland Nov 2-3

President Droupadi Murmu would visit Nagaland on November 2 and 3, on her second visit to the northeastern region after assuming office, officials said on Friday.

Officials said that the President would attend a number of events while the state government would accord her a civic reception at Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima on November 2.

The state government has invited Presidents and other leaders of the 22 tribal organisations to attend the civic reception wearing their traditional shawls.

President Murmu earlier this month visited Tripura (October 12-13) and Assam (October 13-14) and laid foundation stones and inaugurated a slew of projects.

20221028-184605

