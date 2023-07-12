President Droupadi Murmu will visit Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Thursday and participate in various programmes.

She will also address the gathering of students at Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management (IIITM), during the inauguration ceremony.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will receive the President at Gwalior airport and will drive her to Jai Vilas Palace, the iconic Scindia Palace in Gwalior. During the four-hour visit to Gwalior, she will visit to the museum gallery located within Jai Vilas Palace.

Following which, the President would join Scindia family for lunch at Jai Vilash Palace. Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would also welcome the President. Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and some other senior BJP leaders are also in the guest list.

Notably, for the last few months, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has been visiting Gwalior and attending public programmes regularly. “The President Droupadi Murmu will be received at Gwalior Airport and will be welcomed at Jai Vilas Palace where she will be having lunch with Scindia family at 1 pm,” according to the statement issued by Scindia’s media cell.

Therefore, to address security needs, a meeting of high-ranking police officers was held on Tuesday, attended by the Inspector Generals and Deputy Inspector Generals from the Gwalior and Chambal regions.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel mentioned that over 150 officers and more than 2,000 personnel will be deployed at various locations to ensure the President’s security.

