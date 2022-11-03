INDIA

President Murmu visits Nagaland’s popular Kigwema village

President Droupadi Murmu on the second day of her visit to Nagaland on Thursday visited the state’s popular Kigwema village where the Japanese had stationed during the Second World War.

After visiting the village, Murmu said he would bring back home the good memories of the famous Naga village, where Mount Japfu, second highest peak in Nagaland, is situated.

The President was accompanied by Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and other dignitaries.

Rio said the village is one of the largest villages of Nagaland with a total population of about 7,562.

The Chief Minister told the President that the village has a virgin forest with stiff hills but it has a gentle slope with fertile land suitable for cultivating paddy, vegetables and fruits.

Nagaland’s world famous Hornbill festival was held within the proximity of the village from December 1 to 10, and in this annual event, all the Naga tribes, tribal communities from other northeastern states and also from the neighbouring countries joined and performed various activities during the festival.

Kigwema Village Council Chairman Balie Kere while welcoming the President said that the village was diligently partnering with the central government and state government in various initiatives, policies, developmental works, and schemes.

Balie also said that the Kigwema Village is contributing towards national security and Integrity by way of donating 72.7 per cent of its land and co-existing with the Army and para-military forces stationed at Zakhama Military Station.

The village council chairman urged the President to support and look into the long-cherished desire of the people to have a national standard playground located between military station and Kigwema village which is jointly shared by both parties.

The women folk of Kigwema village presented folk songs while Central Brass Band, Nagaland Police, and the Government High School Kigwema presented the National Anthem.

Murmu also visited the Kohima War Cemetery and paid her homage to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice while defending the nation and also laid a wreath to show her honour and respect to the fallen heroes.

