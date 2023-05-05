INDIA

President Murmu visits Similipal tiger reserve

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday visited Similipal Tiger Reserve and undertook a safari ride to see wild animals and the flora and fauna of the national park.

Murmu, who is on a three-day visit to home district Mayurbhanj in Odisha, stayed at her house in Rairangpur on Thursday night. Though she was scheduled to stay at a government bungalow at Rairangpur, she did not miss the chance to stay with her family members and relatives at her own house.

She started the second day of her visit by paying floral tributes to former President Giani Zail Singh on his birth anniversary at Rairangpur.

She also paid tributes to Pandit Raghunath Murmu, the inventor of the Ol Chiki script of Santhali language, at his birthplace Dandabosh village on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Later, she visited Similipal Tiger Reserve. She visited Chahala in the core area, where local tribal food was served to her and then undertook safari to see deer, sambhar and elephants. The President also visited the waterfalls at Barehipani and Joranda.

After her return from Similipal, she is now at Baripada, where she will spend the night. The President will attend the convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University on Saturday before flying back to Delhi.

