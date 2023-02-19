INDIA

President Murmu’s Coonoor visit cancelled due to inclement weather

NewsWire
0
0

President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the Defence Staff College, Wellington in Tamil Nadu on Sunday was cancelled due to inclement weather, officials said.

The President was supposed to reach Coonoor on Sunday morning, lay a wreath at the War Memorial in Wellington and then, deliver a talk at the college.

However, heavy fog and mist in the hilly areas of Coonoor led to the cancellation of her programme.

A helicopter accident on December 8, 2021, has claimed the life of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other armed forces personnel while they were on their way from Sulur Airbase to the college.

The accident, according to Indian Air Force, had occurred due to low visibility caused by foggy conditions.

20230219-180601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nizamuddin Markaz cannot be reopened fully, Centre tells Delhi HC

    Mining baron Janardhana Reddy likely to launch new party, K’taka BJP...

    Railways incur loss worth crores due to cattle run over incidents

    UP CM orders SIT probe into Kanpur Dehat deaths