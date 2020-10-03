President of US university tests Covid-19 positive

Washington, Oct 3 (IANS) Rev. John Jenkins, the President of the University of Notre Dame in the US state of Indiana, has tested positive of the novel coronavirus, it was announced.

A message from the school sent to members of the Campus Community on Friday, said: “During self-quarantine this week, University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, CSC, learned that a colleague with whom he has been in regular contact tested positive for Covid-19.

“Fr Jenkins was tested and found to be positive for Covid-19. As a result, he is entering an extended period of isolation as indicated by University medical personnel and county health officials.”

Later in a latter, the university President said in a statement: “My symptoms are mild and I will continue work from home. The positive test is a good reminder for me and perhaps for all of how vigilant we need to be.”

The confirmation came after he attended a September 26 White House event where President Donald Trump nominated conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, CNN reported.

At the event, he was pictured without a mask.

On Monday, Jenkins wrote a letter to his students titled “I regret my error of judgment in not wearing a mask”, in which he apologized and said he would quarantine out of an abundance of caution in accordance with university protocols.

“I know many of you have read about the White House ceremony I recently attended. I write to express my regret for certain choices I made that day and for failing to lead as I should have.”

