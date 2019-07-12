President offers prayers at Tirupati temples

Tirupati, July 13 (IANS) President Ramnath Kovind offered prayers at various temples in and around Tirupati Saturday evening.

After praying at various temples, he reached Tirumala, where he will have a night halt. He will have darshan at the famous hill shrine on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan accompanied the President during his visit to the two temples.

On arrival at Sri Padmavathi Rest House in Tirumala, they were received by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal and other officials.

Kovind earlier offered prayers in the famous Lord Shiva shrine of Sri Kapileswara Swamy at Tirupati.

The President also offered prayers in the temple of Goddess Padmavathi Devi at Tiruchanoor. He was welcomed with the traditional ‘Poorna kumbam Swagatham’ amidst the chanting of vedic hymns by temple priests.

After the prayers at Tirumala temple on Sunday, Kovind will leave for Sriharikota in Nellore district to witness the launch of country’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-2, which is all set to be launched in the early hours of July 15.

