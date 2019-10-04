President on 3-day Karnataka visit from October 10

Bengaluru, Oct 6 (IANS) President Ramnath Kovind will be on a three-day official visit to Karnataka from October 10 to participate in various educational, religious and judicial functions, an official said on Sunday.

“This is the first time the President will be on a three-day visit to the state. On October 10, he will flag off the centenary celebrations of the erstwhile Mysuru Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar at the famous royal Amba Vilas Palace,” a state protocol official told IANS here.

Mysuru, the cultural capital of the southern state, is about 150 km southwest of Bengaluru.

On October 11, Kovind will visit the Chamundi Devi temple atop a hill on the outskirts of Mysuru before going to the Sree Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjanagud, 25 km southeast of Mysuru.

“On the same day (October 11), Kovind will lay the foundation stone for the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research at Varuna in Mysuru district.

Varuna is the home town of former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

On October 12, the President will interact with the Karnataka High Court Chief Justice and judges over a breakfast meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru in the presence of state Governor Vajubhai Vala.

“Kovind will also visit the residence of former Union Minister late H.N. Ananth Kumar and meet his widow Tejaswini and family members,” said the official.

Kumar, a six-time Lok Sabha member from Bangalore South constituency, passed away at the age of 59 on November 12, 2018 after a brief illness.

The President will also visit the Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Sansthana University at Jigani on the city’s southern outskirts to interact with the students and the faculty.

“Later in the day, Kovind will leave for Ahmedabad from the state-run HAL airport in the city’s eastern suburb on a special IAF aircraft,” the official added.

