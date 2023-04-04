INDIA

President, PM, CJI to attend Gauhati HC’s 75th year celebrations

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India Justice D.Y. Chandrachud would attend in a series of programmes to be organised as part of the platinum jubilee of the Gauhati High Court.

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Sandeep Mehta would attend a meeting on the occasion on Wednesday.

President Murmu and CJI Chandrachud would attend the function on April 7 while the Prime Minister would attend in the concluding event on April 14.

The high court would felicitate senior advocates who have completed 50 years of legal practice. A commemorative postal stamp and the Assamese version of the book titled “Gauhati High Court : History & Heritage” along with a special edition of the magazine ATMAN would also be released.

The Gauhati High Court was established on April 5, 1948. All the northeastern states excluding Sikkim were earlier under it before separate full-fledged High Courts were set up in Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur in March 2013.

20230404-184402

