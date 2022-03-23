INDIA

President, PM express pain at loss of lives in fire in Telangana

By NewsWire
0
0

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed deep grief over the death of 11 migrant workers in a huge fire at a scrap godown in Telangana’s Secunderabad here early Wednesday.

The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia Rs two lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.

“The death of workers in a fire accident at a godown in Secunderabad, Telangana is a tragedy beyond words. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery for the injured,” the President tweeted.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Bhoiguda, Hyderabad. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. An ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

20220323-124202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

In Pakistan, widening gap between Imran and Army chief dangerous for...

UP man held for beating mother after video goes viral

Odisha police seizes live pangolin, arrests one

Conspiracy to frame me in Anil Deshmukh-style: Nawab Malik