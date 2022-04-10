President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people on the occasion of Ram Navami.

In a tweet, the President said, “Shri Ram’s life, his high ideals are the source of guidance and inspiration for the entire humanity. Let us all take a pledge to contribute to nation building by imbibing the ideals of Lord Ram in our lives.”

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, “My warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of ‘Ram Navami’, celebrated as the birthday of Lord Rama. ‘Maryada Purushottama’ Lord Rama is revered as an ideal king, an obedient son, an affectionate brother and a role model in the truest sense.”

“Lord Rama’s life continues to inspire us to uphold his noble ideals and high moral values. May this Ram Navami bring peace and happiness in our lives and illuminate our path with the eternal values espoused by #LordRama. #RamNavami,” Naidu added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people on the occasion of Ram Navami and wished happiness, peace and prosperity for all.

Modi tweeted: “Happy Ram Navami to the countrymen. May Lord Ram shower happiness, peace and prosperity in our lives. Jai Shree Ram!”

Ram Navmi marks the birth of Lord Ram.

