President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on the statehood day of the two northeastern states.

In his tweet, the Prime Minister said that the people of Arunachal Pradesh are known for their culture, courage and strong commitment to India’s development. “May Arunachal Pradesh keep scaling new heights of progress,” he said.

In a separate tweet, Modi said that the entire nation is proud of the great Mizo culture.

“The people of Mizoram are known for their kindness and commitment towards living in harmony with nature. Praying for the state’s continuous growth,” he said.

Arunachal Pradesh is celebrating its 35th Statehood day on Saturday.

The state, which shares borders with China, Myanmar and Bhutan became a full-fledged state on February 20, 1987.

A variety of programmes was organised across the state to celebrate the day.

Officials said that the day’s main celebration was held at Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar, where addressing a gathering Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that Arunachal Pradesh has more potential than challenges.

He said that connectivity was one of the main challenges in the state but now things are changing.

“After becoming the Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Arunachal Pradsh in 2015, he brought train connectivity along with him,” the Chief Minister said.

Khandu said that Arunachal Pradesh has huge potential of hydro-electricity.

“The 600 MW Kameng Hydro Electric Project is completed and will be soon inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

If development comes without affecting the indigenous people, such development should be welcomed. In the coming days the state will explore the potential of hydro power in the state and will convert it into revenue,” the Chief Minister said.

On the occasion, Governor Brig. (Rtd) Dr. B.D. Mishra flagged off 20 emergency Ambulances for various districts and also released a book on Nyishi Fables and Folk tales titled ‘Dojang Napong’.

India’s second least populous state, Mizoram, also celebrates its 34th statehood day on Saturday.

On the occasion Chief Minister Zoramthanga greeted the people of the state.

The Chief Minister urged the people to work together and strive forward in creating MIzoram as a self-sufficient model state in the country.

Governor Sreedharan Pillai also greeted the people on the statehood day.

Pillai said the state should strive for economic growth and self sufficiency. He praised the people of Mizoram for their honesty, discipline and their sense of abiding by the rules.

Addressing a gathering in the day’s main programme in Aizawl, Chief Minister Zoramthanga urged the people not only to depend on the government but to work for self sufficiency.

He also expressed his gratitude for the mutual cooperation of the civil societies and the people with the government.

Zoramthanga also paid tributes to the people who sacrificed for creating present day Mizoram.

The statehood day is also observed in all the 11 districts of the state.

The mountainous state became a full-fledged state on February 20 of 1987 with the 53rd amendment of the Indian Constitution in 1986 as a sequel of fulfilling the prerequisite of Mizo Peace Accord signed on June 30, 1986.

–IANS

sc/ash