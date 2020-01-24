President, PM, others condole Nashik road accident

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders on Wednesday expressed grief over the Nashik road accident in Maharashtra.

“Saddened to hear about the tragic accident in Nashik, Maharashtra. Thoughts and prayers with the bereaved families; wishing an early recovery to those injured,” President Kovind tweeted.

“The accident in Maharashtra’s Nashik district is unfortunate. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, offering condolence to all the families of those who lost their lives in the accident, wrote: “Anguished by the news of a road accident in Nashik, Maharashtra. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy. Praying for the quick recovery of the injured.”

“Deeply anguished by the tragic road accident in Nashik, Maharashtra. My thoughts and condolences are with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted: “Very shocking! My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured passengers.”

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus and an autorickshaw had collided and plunged into a well on the busy Malegaon-Deola Road on Tuesday evening. At least 25 passengers were reported killed, with another 30 rescued.

–IANS

saurav/pgh/