President, PM to speak on New Education Policy on Monday

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on Monday morning.

The President and the Prime Minister will be addressing the topic during the inaugural session of the Governors’ Conference at 10.30 a.m. through video conference, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement on Sunday.

The conference titled ‘Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education’ is being organised by the Ministry of Education. NEP-2020 is the first education policy of the 21st century which was announced after 34 years of the previous National Policy on Education, 1986.

NEP-2020 is directed towards major reforms in both school and higher education level. The new National Education Policy strives for making India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society, said the PMO, adding the policy envisions an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming India into a global superpower.

The comprehensive transformation planned through the NEP will bring about a paradigm shift in the country’s education system and create an enabling and reinvigorated educational ecosystem for a new Atmanirbhar Bharat envisaged by Prime Minister Modi, it said.

Various webinars, virtual conferences, and conclaves on various aspects of National Education Policy 2020 are being organised across the country.

The Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission earlier organised a conclave on ‘Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy-2020’ which was addressed by Prime Minister Modi.

The Governors’ Conference on Monday is also being attended by Education Ministers of all states, Vice-Chancellors of state universities and other senior officials.

