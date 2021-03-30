President Ram Nath Kovind underwent cardiac bypass surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday morning, a statement from the President House confirmed.

“He is stable and is being closely monitored by a team of senior doctors,” the statement read.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Twitter, “I congratulate the team of Doctors for successful operation. Spoke to Director AIIMS to enquire about Rashtrapatiji’s health. Praying for his well-being and speedy recovery.”

Kovind was shifted to AIIMS on March 27 where post investigations doctors had advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure, the Rashtrapati Bhavan had stated earlier.

He was rushed to the Indian Army’s Research and Referral Hospital on March 26 after he complained of chest discomfort.

