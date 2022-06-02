INDIA

President to address public gathering at native village in UP on Fri

President Ram Nath Kovind will address a public gathering on Friday at his native village in Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Uttar Pradesh from June 3 to 6. On June 3, the President will visit his native village, Paraunkh in Kanpur Dehat, where he will address a public gathering. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too will grace the occasion,” said a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

On Saturday, the President will address the 90th year celebrations of the Merchants Chamber of Uttar Pradesh in Kanpur. On the same day, he will also attend the centenary celebrations of Gita Press at Gorakhpur.

On June 5, Kovind will visit Maghar, where he will pay tributes to Sant Kabir Das and inaugurate the Sant Kabir Academy and Research Centre and Swadesh Darshan Yojana.

On June 6, the President will address a special joint session of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Mandal, the communique added.

