In order to further improve rail connectivity of Tripura with the rest of the country, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to extend the service of Guwahati-Kolkata-Guwahati Express train upto Agartala, officials said on Monday.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Sabyasachi De said that Guwahati-Kolkata-Guwahati Express would be extended upto Tripura capital Agartala once in a week. The inaugural special of this extension of train would be flagged off by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday from Agartala railway station.

The CPRO said that the inaugural special will run via New Karimganj, New Haflong, Guwahati, Goalpara Town, Kokrajhar, New Coochbehar, Kishanganj, Katwa and Bandel. The express train would run with a composition of 14 coaches. During its regular run the express train (Agartala-Kolkata) would depart from Agartala on every Wednesday morning to reach Kolkata on the next day afternoon. In return direction, the train would depart from Kolkata on every Sunday to reach Agartala on Tuesday evening.

The President during her stay in Tripura would inaugurate the Judicial Academy and lay the foundation of the National Law University at Narsinghgarh, on the outskirts of Agartala. The Tripura government would also accord a civic reception to Murmu, who would also virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation of many other projects in Tripura.

