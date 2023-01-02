INDIA

President to inaugurate Constitution Park at Rajasthan Raj Bhavan

NewsWire
0
0

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the newly-constructed Constitution Garden and beautification works related to it at Rajasthan Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, she will also interact with Kathodi and Sahariya tribals.

The President will visit Mayur Stambh, the flag post, the Gandhi statue and Maharana Pratap’s statue on Tuesday, before inaugurating the Constitution Park.

Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Assembly Speaker Dr C.P. Joshi, Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal and other dignitaries will be present at the programme.

On the innovative initiative of the Governor, Rajasthan has become the first state in the country where a Constitution Garden has been established at the Raj Bhavan to create constitutional awareness among the common people.

Mishra, Gehlot, and Joshi laid the foundation stone of the Constitution Garden on January 26, 2022.

20230102-161603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Congress promises loan waiver, investment support to Telangana farmers

    Bigg Boss 15′: Simba Nagpal wants to play dark characters on-screen

    Ex-Goa BJP Minister joins AAP

    Nushrratt Bharuccha kickstarts preps for ‘Chhorii 2’