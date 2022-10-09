INDIA

President to make maiden NE visit, flag-off 1st Agartala-Kolkata train

President Droupadi Murmu would visit Tripura on Wednesday, her first visit to the northeastern region after assuming the highest office, and flag-off a new passenger train in between Agartala and Kolkata, officials said on Sunday.

An official of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said that the President would flag off the Agartala-Kolkata passenger train on Thursday from the Agartala railway station.

Another Tripura government official said that during her two-day stay, Murmu would inaugurate the Judicial Academy and lay the foundation of the National Law University at Narsinghgarh, on the outskirts of Agartala.

The Tripura government would also accord a civic reception to the President, who would also virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation of many other projects in Tripura.

