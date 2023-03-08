INDIA

President to visit Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh

President Droupadi Murmu will be in Amritsar on March 9 on a day-long visit during which she will visit Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple), Jallianwala Bagh, Durgiana Temple and Bhagwan Valmiki Ram Tirath Sthal.

The state administration has started preparations for President’s security on her visit. This will be Murmu’s first visit to the Golden Temple after assuming office as President of India.

According to the itinerary, the President would visit the Golden Temple at 12.30 p.m. and later pay tributes to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh. She will also visit the Durgiana Mandir and Ram Tirath Sthal.

