On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu have greeted the people of India.

In his message the President said, “On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my best wishes and greetings to all the fellow citizens, especially to the Muslim brothers and sisters.”

“During the holy month of Ramadan, people observe Roza and offer regular prayers and obeisance to Allah. The auspicious festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, is celebrated as an occasion to strengthen the spirit of fraternity and harmony. Eid-ul-Fitr is also an occasion to rededicate oneself to the service of humanity and to improve the lives of the people in need.

“Let us all resolve to deal with this pandemic of Covid-19 by following all the rules and guidelines and work for the well-being of society and the country.”

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu also greeted the nation on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr (May 14). “I convey my heartiest greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr,” he said.

“Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan and symbolizes brotherhood and togetherness of community. The festival reaffirms the spirit and importance of compassion, charity and generosity in our lives.”

“In our country, festivals are always an occasion for family and friends to come together and celebrate. But given the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, I urge my fellow citizens to celebrate the festival by adhering to COVID health and hygiene protocols.”

“May the noble ideals associated with Eid-ul-Fitr enrich our lives with peace, harmony and the spirit of humanity.”

