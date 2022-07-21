As many as seven MLAs of the Congress party in Gujarat have reportedly cross-voted in favour of NDA’s Droupadi Murmu in the presidential poll.

It is estimated that Murmu, who secured 121 votes from the state, has recieved BJP’s 111, NCP’s one, Bharatiya Tribal Party’s two and Congress’ seven votes. Whereas, Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, who was supposed to get 64 votes – Congress’ 63 and one from independent MLA Jignesh Mevani, secured 57 votes.

Sources from the Congress party speculating that Patidar MLAs and one or two tribal MLAs must have voted for Murmu.

Reacting to the development, Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Sukhram Rathva said that in presidential election, neither party can issue whip nor MLAs have to show their ballot paper after voting, so it is going to be difficult to find who “ditched” the party; now the party will keep a watch on its legislators and identify the “dissents”.

“The issue will be discussed with senior leaders in the party and even with AICC leaders to decide the course of action against these MLAs,” he added.

