While the BJP and the NDA are highlighting Draupadi Murmu’s candidature in Presidential poll as a major step towards elevating the tribal community in the country, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a prominent Dalit political party of Tamil Nadu, has urged all opposition parties to support Yashwant Sinha as the President.

VCK founder leader and Member of Parliament Thol Thirumavalavan said that despite the President being a Dalit, there has not been any reduction in the attack on the community in the country. The atrocities on the community has only increased, he added.

He said that the right-wing forces were bent on destroying the democratic institutions in the country and that there was a need for the opposition political parties to save the democracy and hence extend their support to the candidature of Sinha. He said that this was for protecting the democracy and constitution of the country.

The Presidential election, he said, is an ideological battle and called upon the YSR Congress and the Biju Janata Dal to reconsider their decision to support the candidature of Draupadi Murmu.

The VCK founder leader said that the Presidential elections are an opportunity for an ideological fight to protect the democracy, constitution, and freedom in the country and appealed to all the political parties to support the common candidate of the opposition, Yashwant Sinha in the elections to the Presidential post.

