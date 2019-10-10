President’s call to address healthcare challenges

Mysuru (Karnataka) Oct 12 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday called for a multi-pronged approach to address the healthcare challenges due to the triple burden of communicable, non-communicable and emerging diseases in the country.

“Though we have achieved a lot over the years, we are challenged by communicable, non-communicable and emerging diseases. We need to improve access to health services for the people,” said Kovind at a foundation stone-laying event in Karnataka’s Varuna village near Mysuru.

Admitting that malnutrition and neglected tropical diseases put severe constraints on the people, Kovind said cleanliness and sanitation were the basic requirement to tackle many health-related issues and diseases.

Addressing a huge gathering at the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research in the village on the occasion, the President said the healthcare challenges were a fallout of the larger socio-economic problems across the country.

“Solutions to meet the health challenges need to be broad-based and multi-pronged. The stakeholders should use the power of modern medicine and traditional knowledge. They must focus on body and mind and involve in prevention and cure,” asserted Kovind.

Set up in 2008, the Academy is a tribute to Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji, whose 104th birth anniversary is being commemorated this year.

Varuna is the home town of former state chief minister and opposition Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

The President is on a three-day visit to the southern state since Thursday to participate in various educational, religious and judicial functions at Mysuru and Bengaluru on Saturday.

Kovind also visited the Hindu goddess Chammundeshwari Devi temple atop a hill on the outskirts of Mysuru.

