President’s rule in Maha constitutional: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) BJP President Amit Shah has finally broken his silence over the ongoing power tussle in Maharashtra, which is presently under President’s rule.

In a statement issued by the BJP on Wednesday, the Union Home Minister called the imposition of Presidents rule as “constitutional” and “logical” and hit out at the opposition which has been raising the pitch on the issue.

Hitting out at the Shiv Sena without naming it, Shah said that he or the BJP didn’t believe in making private conversations public.

“It is not the tradition of the Bharatiya Janata Party to make public what has happened in the room, because there is dignity in public life. But if the opposition parties think that they will get public sympathy by creating such kind of confusion, they have no idea about the understanding capabilities of Indians,” Shah said.

The BJP President also broke his silence on the issue of sharing the Chief Minister’s post in Maharashtra, which has derailed the Sena-BJP alliance.

Shah said that both he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in multiple rallies had made it clear that if the saffron alliance came to power, Devendra Fadnavis would be it’s Chief Minister. “No one questioned it back then,” he said.

Rubbishing allegations of favouring the BJP, Shah said that no political party has been able to garner support to stake claim to form the government in Maharashtra.

He reminded that any formation can approach the Governor even now if they think they have the numbers. Shah also hit out at its opponents for suggesting that the Governor was acting on the behest of BJP, calling the claim detrimental to democratic ethos.

Shiv Sena has been claiming that the BJP went back on its promise of equal power sharing, which included sharing the Chief Minister’s post as well. The Sena has also accused the BJP of being a ‘liar’.

