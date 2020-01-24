Press broom button on Feb 8: Kejriwal to BJP supporters

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged the BJP and Congress supporters to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party irrespective of their political allegiance, in order to continue the development work in the city.

In a video message, posted on his Twitter handle, Kejriwal said while his party will continue the development works in education and health among others, the opposition parties will stop it if they came to power.

“If you are BJP or Congress supporter, continue supporting your party. But please vote for AAP. I don’t want to speak bad of any party but you will agree that in 70 years no party cared about the schools, hospitals and electricity. We worked very hard in the last five years to improve all this. All the developments in education and health will stop if some other party comes to power.”

He directly attacked the BJP in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and the Congress in Punjab, saying they hiked the price of the electricity in their states. “But I made it cheaper for you,” he said.

“I came to your help in the last five years and trust me in the coming five years also, I will come to your help. I consider you as a family, irrespective of your political preferences.”

He said the people of the city have to elect the Aam Aadmi Party, “so, press the ‘broom’ button on February 8”.

Broom is the election symbol of the AAP and Delhi is going to polls on February 8.

–IANS

nks/skp/