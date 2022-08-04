The issue of alleged exorbitant rates for membership in the Press Club of India, including to non-journalists, figured in the Parliament on Thursday.

In a series of questions in the Rajya Sabha, Congress member Naranbhai J. Rathwa asked: “Whether it is a fact that the Press Club of India on Raisina Road, Delhi, is enrolling members on exorbitant membership charge of Rs 1.5 lakh and above.”

If so, he sought to know the details and the reason.

Rathwa also sought to know if the Press Club has traders, businessmen and non-journalists as its members, and if that is the case, what action is the government considering to take against its management.

In response, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said that the government does not interfere in the club’s affairs.

“Press Club is a non-government body. The government does not interfere in its internal affairs,” he said.

As per the PCI, the club is basically a meeting point for journalists as it is located in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi where the Parliament House and other ministries, which are the area of activity of the journalists, are located.

