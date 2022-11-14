Internal pressure has started mounting within the Trinamool Congress for strong disciplinary action against party MLA and West Bengal minister of state for correctional services department, Akhil Giri for his derogatory comments against President Droupadi Murmu.

The internal grievance has been reflected over the comments by Trinamool Congress legislator and West Bengal minister of state for food department, Jyotsna Mandi, who herself hails from a tribal background.

“As a woman coming from a tribal background, I strongly condemn the comments made by Akhil Giri. People like me who are in politics and represent a political party should be careful that their statements do not hurt the sentiments of others. I strongly condemn the comments made by Akhil Giri and as far as I know my party too does not condone his comments,” Mandi said on Monday.

On Sunday evening, while Mandi went for a visit to the tribal-dominated Khatra area in Bankura district, she faced agitations from the locals, who blocked the way for her vehicle and staged demonstrations.

Failing to pacify the agitated mob, Mandi ultimately got down from her vehicle and walked away from the area.

Minister of state for tribal development, Birbaha Hansda, who too hails from the tribal community, also strongly condemned the comments by Giri.

“It is extremely unfair of making any comment referring to anyone’s looks and caste. This was not done. People in politics should be more careful of the words they choose to use in public forums,” she said.

The party’s leader in the Lok Sabha, Sudip Bandopadhyay said that the Trinamool leadership will decide on the next course of action against Giri.

“The party has already issued a statement condemning Giri’s statement. And all further actions against him, whether a removal from the ministerial chair or suspension or asking him to write an apology letter to the President, will be decided by the party leadership in due course.”

Also on Monday, an advocate sought the attention of the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice, Prakash Srivastava in the matter and sought permission to file a petition.

The Chief Minister has allowed the advocate to file a PIL in the matter and also assured that the plea to hear the matter on a fast-track basis will also be considered. A

20221114-115002