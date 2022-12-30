ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Pressure’ on Tunisha to convert to Islam, claims mom Vanita Sharma

NewsWire
0
0

In a sensational claim, Vanita Sharma – the mother of the late actress Tunisha – said for the first time that there was ‘pressure’ on her daughter to convert to Islam, here on Friday.

Speaking to the media, she said that Tunisha was constantly harassed in different ways by her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan – currently in custody – and his family, she was forced to do many things against her wishes and pressures were allegedly built on her to embrace Islam.

Vanita Sharma’s contentions came a day after Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale visited the bereaved family, and assured to seek a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for them from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Tunisha, 20, committed suicide on December 24 on the sets of a teleserial being shot at a location in Vasai, and a day later, her co-star Sheezan was arrested after her mother accused him of cheating, two-timing, betrayal, ‘using’ her for 3-4 months and other things in a video-statement.

20221230-114403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Robo Shankar plays a character called Swamy Paramaanandha in Parthiban’s ‘Iravin...

    Rapper Drakeo the Ruler dead after backstage stabbing at LA concert

    Yash makes history with ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ at box office on...

    Makers plan to release second single from ‘Radhe Shyam’