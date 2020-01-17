Prestige Falcon acquires 50% stake in Lokhandwala DB Realty

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Bengaluru-based realty firm Prestige Estate Projects on Sunday said that its subsidiary, Prestige Falcon Realty Ventures has acquired a 50 per cent stake in Lokhandwala DB Realty.

“Prestige Falcon Realty Ventures Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Prestige Estates Projects Limited, has invested in Lokhandwala DB Realty LLP by way of capital account contribution and admitted as a partner of the LLP with 50 per cent economic and voting rights,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

On Friday, Prestige Falcon Realty closed at Rs 374.45, down 0.85 per cent on the BSE.

