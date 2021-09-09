The farmers protest at Karnal demanding action against SDM Ayush Sinha over the lathicharge incident is fast turning into an agitation which is currently going on at Delhi borders in protest against three farm laws. Now farmers have decided to keep protesting in Karnal just like they are doing in Delhi.

Farmers have set up their camp outside the mini secretariat of Karnal even as their agitation entered into the third day.

The demand for action on the IAS officer has now become a prestige battle for the farmers.

The farmer leaders, after holding talks with the administration on Wednesday, announced that the farmers’ sit-in protest would continue until their demands are met.

The way the farmers have made preparations to put up a firm front outside the Sector 12 mini secretariat of Karnal, it has become clear that the farmers are adamant on their demands and are ready for a long haul.

In the coming days, the locals are likely to face the same issue as the people living near the borders of Delhi are facing.

The farmers have now made a “pucca front” on the Sector-12 road, as a result of which the government work is likely to be affected, though farmers have said that neither official work will be affected nor the movement of the people.

There are about 40 government departments, about 10 insurance companies, more than 15 banks and about 40 private offices located in the secretariat. At the same time, thousands of people come here every day for work.

For the past two days, farmers have been spending nights in the open on the road near the protest site. Elderly farmers were seen playing cards and smoking hookah.

The farm leaders have said that the gherao of the mini-secretariat will continue till their demands are met.

