As of today, riders on Durham Region Transit, York Regional Transit, Burlington Transit and Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) can tap credit cards to pay fares on a PRESTO device, including credit cards on a smartphone or a smartwatch.

“This latest milestone in the continuous advancement of the PRESTO system will provide users greater ease and convenience when travelling for work, school, leisure, and more,” said Stan Cho, Associate Minister of Transportation.

The expansion of credit payment on PRESTO devices began in 2021 on the Union Pearson (UP) Express. In 2022, the option was extended to the entire GO Transit network and the Brampton, Mississauga and Oakville transit systems. As of January 11, 2023, there has been 518,475 boardings using credit cards on these transit systems.

The province is also working to expand the credit card payment system to the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) and to introduce debit tapping payment capability to all transit agencies in the GTHA.

Only adult standard fares are available to be paid with a credit card tap.

PRESTO has approximately 4.4 million active customers.