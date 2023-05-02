Riders on GO Transit, UP Express, Brampton Transit, Burlington Transit, Durham Region Transit, Hamilton Street Railway, MiWay in Mississauga, Oakville Transit and York Region Transit can now pay fares by tapping a debit card on a PRESTO device, including debit cards on a smartphone or smartwatch.

“This latest milestone for the PRESTO system gives transit riders yet another convenient payment option when travelling for work, school, leisure, and more,” said Stan Cho, Associate Minister of Transportation.

Riders can also use debit payment on paratransit services in Burlington, Durham Region, Hamilton, York Region, Oakville, and Ottawa.

The new debit payment option comes as PRESTO reports a million card taps on its devices since the launch of credit card payment in August 2022. PRESTO has approximately 4.7 million active customers.

Riders should check the price and fare structure before they tap, as it may differ by individual transit agency and a discount may apply when using a PRESTO card.

The province is also working with the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) to introduce both credit and debit payment options for Toronto transit riders this summer.