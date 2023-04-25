New Delhi, April 25 (IANSlife) Pret A Manger, a well-known chain of freshly prepared cuisine and organic coffee with headquarters in the UK, has announced a collaboration with Reliance Brands Limited for India and is getting ready to open its first location there.

It will be the first of many stores to open later this year when it opens on April 21, 2023, in Maker Maxity, Mumbai. Pret’s renowned London stores are recreated at the first Pret store in Mumbai, which has a spacious dining area measuring 2,567 square feet. City residents who enjoy organic coffee and fresh food are welcome to stop by for a quick takeaway or to eat in with their loved ones.

Customers will have access to a large selection of mouthwatering and freshly cooked sandwiches, baguettes, salads, soups, as well as a choice of organic coffee, tea, shakes, and smoothie options, at the new Pret location. The food menu features well-known choices like the Pret Pickle & Posh Cheddar Granary Sandwich, Avocado & Toms-Stone Baked Baguette, Smoked Salmon Protein Box Salad, and a variety of freshly baked goods, including Pret’s best-selling croissants and cookies, bringing to India Pret’s classics free of additives. In Pret’s on-site kitchen, all freshly made meals will be handcrafted everyday and never kept over for the following day.

“We are thrilled to be opening the first Pret A Manger shop in India. Freshness of ingredients, authenticity of recipes, and a curiosity in processes defines the new Indian consumer. Our partnership with Pret A Manger aims to tap into this curiosity with an offering that we can proudly say – ensures traceability of coffee beans as much as a zero additive approach to food,” said Darshan Mehta, MD, Reliance Brands Limited. “With a commitment to provide fresh, clean and sustainable offerings, customers in India can now enjoy the same exceptional food that has made Pret A Manger a beloved and successful chain around the world.”

Known for their 100 per cent organic Arabica coffee, Pret’s drinks menu offers a range of brews, including the classic Espresso. Some of the popular freshly brewed hot coffee options include the classic Espresso, Americano and Latte, along with a range of iced coffee options which are perfect for hot summer days. Additionally, customers can choose from a variety of non-dairy milk options such as almond, oat, and coconut to customize their coffee order at no extra cost.

Pano Christou, CEO of Pret A Manger, said, “We have been working closely with the RBL team to create an offer for Indian consumers that reflects the Pret brand, while also adapting to local preferences and food habits. People will recognize some of our freshly prepared lunch-time classics, our delicious croissants and 100 per cent organic Arabica coffee. Coming to India has been a goal of ours for a long time, and the opening of our first shop in Mumbai is a landmark moment in our international expansion plans. We’re confident that with the support of RBL, the Pret brand will be a hit with consumers in India, and a welcome addition to the country’s growing food-to-go market.”

The Pret shop will have a rendition of the “Emanating Star,” a key component of the Pret emblem, with traditional Warli patterns and contemporary design elements symbolising Mumbai, in addition to the freshest menu options. The artwork was conceptualised and made by Guerrilla Art and the Vayeda brothers using coffee as the base, representing the fresh organic coffee served at Pret locations around the world. It also celebrates the fusion of cultures by fusing traditional Indian art with contemporary Pret aesthetics.

The new Pret A Manger store will be open all days of the week from 8:30 a.m. to 11.30 p.m.

Address: Pret A Manger, Maker Maxity Ground Floor, 3 North Avenue, Bandra Kurla Complex Rd, Mumbai – 400 051, Maharashtra

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230425-131205