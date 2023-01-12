SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Pretoria Capitals announce four sponsors ahead of inaugural season of SA20

NewsWire
0
0

The JSW-owned franchise Pretoria Capitals on Thursday announced its sponsors for the inaugural season of the SA20.

Dafabet, Greenpanel, Vision11 and Jacaranda will be on the Pretoria Capitals match and training jerseys during the course of the tournament.

Dafabet has been named the Title Partner of the team for the upcoming season.

John Cruces, head of sponsorships at Dafabet said: “We’re very happy to be partnering with the Pretoria Capitals in the inaugural season of the SA20. We really believe the tournament is going to be a success and expect to see it continue for many years. We wish the team the best of luck for the tournament.”

Meanwhile, Vision11, India’s renowned fantasy sports platform, has come on board as the Official Partner.

Speaking on the association, Parth Rawal, Directora Vision11 said, “This opens up a brand new horizon for us. We are delighted to sponsor a top T20 franchise like the Pretoria Capitals. The SA20 is a great concept and I’m sure together, we will reach greater heights.”

The Pretoria-based team have also signed Greenpanel as Co-Partner and Jacaranda as their Official Radio Partner.

Speaking on the development Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Pretoria Capitals, said, “As we embark on a new and special journey, we are delighted to have Dafabet, Vision11, Greenpanel and Jacaranda as our partners for the SA20. All our partners will certainly help us accentuate the Capitals’ brand as we expand our footprint outside of India. We look forward to working closely with our partners to achieve our desired objectives.”

The Pretoria Capitals will start their SA20 journey against Sunrisers Eastern Cape at St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth on Thursday. Thereafter the team will host the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in their first home game at SuperSport Park on Saturday.

20230112-192602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Motera pitch comes under scrutiny again as spinners make hay

    Buttler, Hales script history; record highest opening stand in Men’s T20...

    IPL 2022: David Warner’s ‘grudge knock’ against SRH and ‘selfless’ act!

    Kohli to step down as RCB skipper after 2021 season