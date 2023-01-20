INDIALIFESTYLE

Prevent caste-related issues during R-Day celebrations: TN Chief Secy to officials

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, V. Irai Anbu has directed all the district collectors to ensure that the Republic Day celebrations across the state are held peacefully and no caste-related discrimination comes up.

This comes as a few elected representatives of local bodies in the state belonging to Scheduled Caste and Tribes had faced caste discrimination while hoisting the national flag during the Independence Day celebrations.

It may be recalled that in some rural areas of Tamil Nadu, SC and ST local body heads were not allowed to hoist the national flag showing acute caste-based discrimination.

The Chief Secretary in the communication dated January 18 has directed all the district collectors that there need not be any caste-based discrimination during the Republic Day celebrations and to conduct the celebrations smoothly.

He also directed the collectors to ensure that the gram sabha meetings which are held on Republic Day are also conducted smoothly and that all elected representatives are treated with respect and without any discrimination.

Tamil Nadu is reeling under the issue of untouchability and caste-based discrimination with even human excreta being deposited in an overhead water tank supplying drinking water to the Dalit colony.

In many areas of rural Tamil Nadu, two tumbler system still exists with Dalits being provided water and tea in separate glasses. There is also discrimination against people from the SC/ST community entering temples.

Several caste-related killings had also taken place in rural areas of Tamil Nadu in the recent past and the Chief Secretary’s communique to the district collectors should be read in this context.

