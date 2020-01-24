Prez hails legalisation of 1,700 unauthorised Delhi colonies

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday hailed the government for granting ownership to 40 lakh people residing in 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi saying it has fulfilled their dreams of living a dignified life.

Address the joint session of Parliament ahead of the Budget Session, the President said: “More than 40 lakh people living in the country’s capital, Delhi, had been living for years hoping that one day they would get the right to own their homes and live a dignified life.

“The government has fulfilled this requirement of people living in more than 1,700 colonies of Delhi.”

On November 28, the Lok Sabha cleared a bill to grant ownership rights to four million residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

While the Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on December 4 last year during the Winter Session.

The President also hailed the government for completing the works of the Kartarpur Corridor on the occasion of 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Devji.

“My government built the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in record time, dedicated it to the nation on the occasion of 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Devji,” the President said.

–IANS

