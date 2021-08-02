President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive here on Monday for a five-day trip to attend various programmes, including the centenary celebrations of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

According to the tentative schedule, the President will arrive in Chennai at 12.45 p.m. and will stay at the Raj Bhavan. The President will participate in the centenary celebrations of the Legislative Assembly, which was formerly known as the Madras legislative council, at 5 p.m.

Kovind will unveil the portrait of former Chief Minister late M. Karunanidhi at the Legislative Assembly hall at Fort St George, Chennai. President Ram Nath Kovind, Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Speaker M. Appavu, and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will speak on the occasion.

From August 3 to 5, the President will attend a series of programmes at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and will stay at the Raj Bhavan, Ooty. The President will leave for New Delhi from Ooty on August 6.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly secretariat will bring out a souvenir to mark the centenary celebrations. The souvenir will have various legislations enacted by the Assembly from 1921 for social reforms as also the contribution of the Dravidian movement to the growth of Tamil Nadu.

The souvenir will also highlight the profiles of the past Chief Ministers of the state as also the rich culture of the state and the Dravidian movement.

Tamil Nadu Police have geared up for the visit of the President and security has been beefed up across the state. A senior police officer working at the Police headquarters told IANS, “Security has been tightened in the state and police are geared up for the visit of the Honourable President of the country.”

–IANS

aal/dpb