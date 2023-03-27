INDIA

Prez Murmu arrives in Kolkata for two-day visit

NewsWire
0
0

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Kolkata on Monday for a two- day visit to West Bengal.

After arriving at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here, the President received a guard of honour, and from there she reached the helipad at the Race Course ground in Central Kolkata by an Indian Air Force helicopter.

At the Race Course ground, the President was greeted by Governor C.V. Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Thereafter, she started on road for the Netaji Research Bureau at Netaji Bhawan located at Elgin Road in South Kolkata accompanied by the governor and the state Parliamentary affairs and agriculture minister, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay.

After paying a visit to Netaji Research Bureau, the President was also scheduled to visit the ancestral residence of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore at Jorasanko in north Kolkata.

The President is also scheduled to attend a Citizen’s Convention at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in central Kolkata organised by the state government. The chief minister will felicitate President Murmu on the occasion of her first visit to the state since she took over as the President last year.

On Tuesday, the President will be at the annual convocation of Visva Bharati University in West Bengal’s Birbhum district. She is scheduled to go back to New Delhi on Tuesday night only.

20230327-135408

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over 50% in Punjab not satisfied with their MLAs

    Farmers reach Jantar Mantar as Delhi borders witness massive jams

    Skincare Myth Busters

    YEAREND INTERVIEW: With Jan Aakrosh Yatra, we will repeat Gujarat story:...