President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday attended the opening of the gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan for the general public.

‘Amrit Udyan’ will remain open for visitors from January 31 to March 26 (except on Mondays which are maintenance days and on March 8 on account of Holi) between 10.00 a.m. to 1600 a.m.

From March 28 to 31, the gardens will be open for special categories — for farmers on March 28, for differently-abled persons on March 29, for the personnel of Defence Forces, Paramilitary Forces and Police on March 30, and for women, including tribal women’s SHGs on March 31.

Rashtrapati Bhavan’s famed Mughal Gardens were renamed as ‘Amrit Udyan’

