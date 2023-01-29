INDIA

Prez Murmu attends opening of ‘Amrit Udyan’ gardens for public

NewsWire
0
0

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday attended the opening of the gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan for the general public.

‘Amrit Udyan’ will remain open for visitors from January 31 to March 26 (except on Mondays which are maintenance days and on March 8 on account of Holi) between 10.00 a.m. to 1600 a.m.

From March 28 to 31, the gardens will be open for special categories — for farmers on March 28, for differently-abled persons on March 29, for the personnel of Defence Forces, Paramilitary Forces and Police on March 30, and for women, including tribal women’s SHGs on March 31.

Rashtrapati Bhavan’s famed Mughal Gardens were renamed as ‘Amrit Udyan’

20230129-144003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP MLA, Union minister corner Raj govt over lumpy virus scare

    PM to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore on Monday

    Fire at factory in Delhi’s Narela, no injuries (Ld)

    BJP Himachal youth wing completes ‘One Booth 20 Youth’ campaign