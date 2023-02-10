INDIA

Prez Murmu in Bhubaneswar for 2-day Odisha visit

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday arrived in Bhubaneswar on a two-day Odisha visit during which she will pay obeisance at Lingaraj temple, grace second convocation of Rama Devi Women’s University and attend other programmes.

President Murmu arrived by a special IAF plane at Biju Patnaik International Airport around 11.35 a.m. Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das and MP Aparajita Sarangi welcomed her at the airport.

Soon after arriving here, Murmu left for Utkal Mandap to attend the foundation day of Jnanaprabha Mission as chief guest.

She will attend the second convocation of Rama Devi Women’s University this afternoon. Murmu completed her graduation from Rama Devi Women’s College in 1979. She will spend the night at Raj Bhawan.

On Saturday, Murmu is scheduled to visit Lingaraj temple and then proceed towards Cuttack to inaugurate the second Indian Rice Congress at ICAR. Then she will leave for Delhi from Bhubaneswar Airport on the same day.

As per the Blue Book rules, elaborate arrangements have been made by the state government in twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar for the visit of the President. Around 40 platoons of police force has been deployed for the President’s visit.

This is the second visit of the President to Odisha after she assumed charge of the highest office of India. She made her maiden visit to Odisha on November 10 and 11, 2022. She had visited Lord Jagannath temple Puri, her alma mater and attended the civic reception and launch of Odia textbook for engineering courses.

