INDIA

Prez Murmu likely to visit Madurai Meenakshi temple on Feb 18

President Droupadi Murmu will be arriving in Chennai on February 18 to attend the programmes at Isha Yoga Centre’s Maha Sivaratri celebrations and is likely to visit the famed Madurai Meenakshi temple.

However, a formal announcement of the President’s visit to the temple will be made only two days prior to her arrival, sources in the temple told IANS.

Sources said that security arrangements have already been made in the temple. The President is likely to reach the temple at 12 p.m. on February 18 and will attend the ‘puja’ there.

She will leave for Coimbatore in a special aircraft to attend the Maha Shivaratri celebrations at the Isha yoga centre in the city.

This will be the first visit of President Murmu to Madurai after assuming the office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Madurai Meenakshi temple in 2021.

